Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,522 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

