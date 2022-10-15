Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 361,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.75% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 18,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $296,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $194,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $143,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,386.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 18,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $296,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,084.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $712,130. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

