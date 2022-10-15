168,770 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $280,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Insider Activity

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Stories

