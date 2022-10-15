MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 547,004 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 103,359 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.92. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

