Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 269.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,180 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.