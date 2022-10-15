Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 91,484 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 91,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.