Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $549.44.

CHTR stock opened at $323.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $739.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

