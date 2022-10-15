Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of TechTarget worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $78.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

