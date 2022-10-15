Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.69% of Consolidated Communications worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 333,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.39 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

