Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 57,201.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 117.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BY stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $808.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $265,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.