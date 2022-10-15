Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.30% of Sage Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $213,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $37.93 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

