Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245,860 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average of $156.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

