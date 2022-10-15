SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.81% of SP Plus worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $149,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 10.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SP opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $764.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.36.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $281,320 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

