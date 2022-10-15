Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,778 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.2 %

KSS stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

