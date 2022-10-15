Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,747 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.