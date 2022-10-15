Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 23,854 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,854 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,954 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,158 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $211.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.66. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

