Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

