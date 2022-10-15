Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 174,003 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 1,889.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $182,013,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $146,037,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $85,627,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $55,521,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $28,866,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Insider Activity at Clarivate

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.