Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $27.72 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $547.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

