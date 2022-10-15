Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,051 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $73.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

