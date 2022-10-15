FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in FMC by 40.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $110.84 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

