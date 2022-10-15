Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 8,893.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,376 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,133,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.