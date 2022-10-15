Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 221,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.99 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -235.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

