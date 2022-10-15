Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 798.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Allegion by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Allegion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 84,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 171,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $89.94 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.07.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

