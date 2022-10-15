InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in InterDigital by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in InterDigital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 406,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $74.27.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

