Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 291,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,834,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTC stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

