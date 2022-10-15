Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,759 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.61 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

