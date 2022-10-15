Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

