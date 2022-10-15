Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ventas by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,927,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Ventas by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of VTR opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

