Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 189.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,281,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,645 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,301,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 217,454 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ AUR opened at $2.04 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

