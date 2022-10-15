Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

Shares of CE opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average is $124.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

