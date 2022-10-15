Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Blucora worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Blucora by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 177.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

