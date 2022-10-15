Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,152 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.39.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

