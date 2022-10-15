Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,378,590 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after buying an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after buying an additional 554,794 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 13,579.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,938,000 after buying an additional 450,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.30 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

