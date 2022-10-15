Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Shares of HES stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $131.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.86.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

