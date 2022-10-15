Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.33 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,999 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HP by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

