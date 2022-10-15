Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,778 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

