Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.99.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 43.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

