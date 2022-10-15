Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Insider Jens Monsees Purchases 122,746 Shares

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Rating) insider Jens Monsees purchased 122,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$149,750.12 ($104,720.36).
Infomedia Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
Infomedia Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Infomedia’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Infomedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.
About Infomedia
Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge for collision parts ordering; Microcat Market for mechanical parts ordering; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool; and Microcat EPC Origins.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Infomedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infomedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.