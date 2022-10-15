Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Sells $128,470.00 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nana Mensah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DRI opened at $130.02 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

