Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $121,550.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.2% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

