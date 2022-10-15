Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $121,550.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PINS stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.2% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
