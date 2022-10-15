The Goldman Sachs Group Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $215.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.29.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $185.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.02.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.