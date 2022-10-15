Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.54

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 5499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Solid Power Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,322.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $91,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Solid Power news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,300,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,711,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 68,216 shares of company stock worth $458,823 and sold 1,400,000 shares worth $9,527,500. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

