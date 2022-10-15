AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,626,945.60 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 265,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.17.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

