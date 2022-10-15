Short Interest in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Grows By 58.2%

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wejo Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEJOW stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wejo Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEJOW. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Wejo Group by 611.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196,786 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in Wejo Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,866,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

