Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Ceridian HCM worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 477.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Citigroup began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $51.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

