Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Caesars Entertainment worth $22,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

CZR stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $116.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

