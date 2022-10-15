Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.78 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Newell Brands worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,427,000 after purchasing an additional 881,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

