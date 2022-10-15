Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Carnival Co. & worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

