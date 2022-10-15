Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells 2,213 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,911.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Concentrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $117.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.67. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Concentrix
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
