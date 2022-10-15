Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells 2,213 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,911.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $117.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.67. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

